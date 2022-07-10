SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that the southbound I-43 on and off-ramps at WIS 42 will be closed beginning on Monday.

Maintenance crews will be repairing asphalt on the I-43 ramps at WIS 42 beginning July 11 at 5 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. on July 15.

Traffic Impacts

Southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be closed. Southbound I-43 to northbound WIS 42 traffic should continue south on I-43. Exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to WIS 42. Southbound I-43 to southbound WIS 42 traffic should continue south on I-43. Exit onto westbound WIS 23 to County Y. Take County Y northbound to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42.

Southbound and northbound WIS 42 between Vanguard Drive and the northbound I-43 off-ramp will be closed. Southbound WIS 42 traffic should take southbound County Y to County J. Follow County J east to WIS 42. Northbound WIS 42 traffic should take County J west to County Y. Follow County Y north to WIS 42.



The northbound I-43 to WIS 42 interchange ramps will remain open.