GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-43 SB near Denmark

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MONDAY 2/22/2021 8:00 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 southbound near Denmark are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

The duration of the closure was around 20 minutes.

Local 5 will updaet this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: I-43 SB all lanes blocked at WIS 96 near Denmark due to crash

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:41 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 SB are closed at WIS 96 near Denmark due to a crash.

First responders are on the scene. There is no information on the the cause of the crash.

The estimated duration is two hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship