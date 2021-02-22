UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-43 SB near Denmark

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MONDAY 2/22/2021 8:00 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 southbound near Denmark are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

The duration of the closure was around 20 minutes.

Local 5 will updaet this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: I-43 SB all lanes blocked at WIS 96 near Denmark due to crash

MONDAY 2/22/2021 7:41 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-43 SB are closed at WIS 96 near Denmark due to a crash.

First responders are on the scene. There is no information on the the cause of the crash.

The estimated duration is two hours.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.