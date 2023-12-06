(WFRV) – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly videotaping a 17-year-old while she showered.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Ruben Baez-Garcia is facing two charges after allegedly recording a 17-year-old girl while she showered. Ruben knew the girl, according to the complaint.

On December 1, authorities were advised of the alleged incident that took place at a residence in Pulaski.

The 17-year-old victim reportedly told authorities she was taking a shower and noticed the light dim in the bathroom and saw a shadow coming over the shower curtain. When she looked up, she reportedly saw a cell phone camera pointing down at her.

The complaint says that she tried to hit the phone, and ended up seeing Ruben as the person with the phone.

Ruben reportedly told the girl that he was sorry multiple times. The victim ended up taking a video of her confronting Ruben about the incident.

When Ruben was asked, “Why would you do that?” He reportedly responded with “I am attracted to you.”

The complaint mentions a previous incident where the victim saw a cell phone recording her while she went to the bathroom.

Authorities later arrested Ruben at a different address. He is charged with the following:

Capture an Intimate Representation Without Consent (Victim under age 18) Felony Up to six years in prison

Invasion of Privacy – Surveillance Device (Victim under age 18) Felony Up to three and a half years in prison



Court records show that Ruben was in court on December 4 for his initial appearance where he had a signature bond set at $2,500. He is due back in court on January 31, 2024, for the adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.