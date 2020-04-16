Closings
“I am for the Child Day” brings attention to child abuse & neglect prevention month

Local News

April is child abuse and neglect prevention month. To help bring attention to the issue Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, launched “I am for the Child” Day.

People were asked to wear blue in support of the cause, and post pictures or videos of them on social media using the hashtag #CASAwearsBlueDayWI.

It’s increasingly important to shine light on child abuse as children in abusive situations are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a really easy way to help spread awareness, because right now children are at home like the rest of us. Unfortunately sometimes those homes aren’t necessarily safe,” said Wisconsin-CASA Director of Program Administration Kelly Schwartz.

Thanks to technology Wisconsin-CASA and their workers are able to check-in with at-risk children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now they are our eyes and ears of children in homes. With the pandemic they’re doing virtual child visitation that they historically would do in person once a week,” said Schwartz.

