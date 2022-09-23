GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department’s Professional Standards Division has completed its review of an officer’s interaction with Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on Saturday, July 23.

The incident happened during the Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich soccer match at Lambeau Field when a police officer was seen on video grabbing and pushing Dillon as he tried to do a Lambeau leap.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis issued the following statement:

I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken. We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights. I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible. Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Chief

The Green Bay Packers also issued a statement regarding the incident.

We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the soccer match, July 23, at Lambeau Field. We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gameday.



Additionally, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter. Green Bay Packers

Davis says the department has concluded the internal review and their comments on the incident.