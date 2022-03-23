SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – Statements from students were read out loud during the Suring Public School District superintendent’s first court appearance on Wednesday.

During Kelly Casper’s first appearance in court, statements were read from some of the students involved in the strip searches. Casper is facing six counts of false imprisonment.

The District Attorney says that the physical search was not illegal, but the way the students were confined was. Students were allegedly asked to take off most of their clothes down to their underwear and were visually searched by Casper.

The reason for searches was vaping cartridges.

“I feel like I can’t even be safe in that school anymore. School is supposed to be somewhere I get an education and feel safe. With Ms. Casper being at school, I don’t want to be at school,” read aloud by Rachel Grace, Victim Witness Coordinator.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Casper, and her next court appearance is scheduled for April 28 at 1 p.m.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as the case moves on.