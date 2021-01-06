‘I don’t think it was safe’, NE Wis. residents comment on chaotic scene at U.S. Capitol

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin residents travel to Washington D.C. for the protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

Ronald Keller, a Fond du Lac native, went to Washington D.C. to take part in the Trump protest that escalated to breaching the Capitol.

Starting at the Lincoln Memorial, Keller says the group travelling to the Washington Monument and listened to the President on a monitor before heading to the D.C. Capitol.

Keller explains his experience was peaceful since they stayed at the far side of the pond, but notes the sirens and police presence closer to the Capitol.

“At one point we saw about 27 squads heading down that way and some tear gas went off,” says Keller.

After that, the group of Wisconsinites chose to leave.

When asked why the group didn’t walk closer to the Capitol, Keller explains, “I was tempted to head that way, but I decided not to. I don’t think it was safe, plus we were in a group.”

Keller says the group of Wisconsinites he came with were from places like Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and Richland.

Another Wisconsinite, Kevin Charles from De Pere, says they also took a bus to protest in Washington, D.C.

Charles’ group went to the eclipse with the stage and bypassed the Capitol, staying far away from the chaos.

When asked if he thought the President fueled the violence that happened in the Capitol protest, Charles says, “I one hundred percent do not believe he incited any violence,” and hopes what happened today makes a difference.