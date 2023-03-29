GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy could be looking at upwards of 60 years in prison, after she was charged on March 27 for sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Skar is facing two charges after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy multiple times. On March 24 around 12:30 p.m., officers spoke with a complainant who said her son was having sexual relations with Skar.

In the complaint, the 13-year-old told their parents that Skar put him on her bed and they had sex. There were reportedly messages on Facebook that indicated Skar and the child were having sexual relations.

The child claimed that he and Skar had sex at least two times. The complaint says that when the child first met Skar, she handed him her vape pen. He then reportedly smoked the vape pen multiple times.

The two then reportedly exchanged phone numbers. The child did say that he mentioned he was 13 years old when talking to Skar.

Not long after that, Skar allegedly started to communicate with the child via phone. There were multiple conversations on Facebook Messenger, where the boy claims Skar was ‘saying weird stuff’.

The child claims that on March 14, he and Skar planned to spend time together when he was done with middle school. He says he took a bus to her apartment, and Skar allegedly met him at the bus stop.

The two then allegedly had sexual relations, and the child took a bus back home. The two then continued to message each other. The child stated that he and Skar had sex an estimated two more times between March 14 and March 18.

He also claimed that Skar threatened him and told him that she was going to get someone to beat him up after he didn’t respond to some messages. On March 23, Skar reportedly messaged him saying she wasn’t trying to go to jail.

Authorities looked at the victim’s phone and reportedly saw multiple messages from Skar that revolved around sexual relations.

On March 24, authorities took Skar into custody. Skar said she believed the boy was 16, but wasn’t sure. She also claimed that the boy kept calling her and messaging her.

It was mentioned in the complaint that Skar articulated that while the two were having sex, no one said to stop.

She also told authorities that she knows she is not supposed to have sex with people under 18.

Skar is charged with the following:

Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Child Enticement Felony Up to 25 years in prison



Court records show that Skar’s cash bond was set at $10,000. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 4.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.