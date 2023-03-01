GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As football fans patiently wait for the start of a new season, Green Bay Packers fans are wondering if their start quarterback will continue to wear the Green & Gold.

Fans say they are hoping four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay.

“I don’t want to see him go out like Farve did and play for the enemy, you know, I don’t want to see him in purple, that’s for darn sure,” Ron Anderson, a lifelong Packers fan.

Packers fans await Aaron Rodgers’s decision. The four-time NFL MVP has not announced whether he will continue to play for the green and gold. Anderson says he would like to see Rodgers end his career where it started.

“I’d like to see him retire as a packer, and I’d like to see him play one more season, so we’ll see what happens,” explained Anderson.

While some fans are hoping for a return others are skeptical about his performance. Packers fan Greg Wolf says age plays a factor.

“I think he’s going to be back for $52M. I think it’s better than sitting in a dark cave for four days, and I can’t imagine anybody else paying him that much. He’s getting a little long in the tooth,” stated Wolf.

Wolf says regardless of his decision, Aaron will remain a Green Bay legend.

“I would just say, Aaron, thanks for the memories, and whatever you choose to do, we’ll still remember you with fun.”

Rodgers is expected to announce his decision soon.