WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting.

At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.

The Alliance for Education in Waukesha posted on its Facebook about another round of resignations in July 2022. This reportedly brings the total up to 95 from January. The Waukesha School District reportedly lost over 10% of its educators and administrators during the last six months.

Waukesha School District Superintendent tells Local 5 that the district is not any different compared to the public and private sectors in Wisconsin.

We are trending ahead of previous years in resignations and are trending lower in terms of retirements. We are finding for the most part that we are not any different than the trend in the public and private sector throughout the area, state and country right now. Everyone seems to be looking for help and the good news is that we are hiring great people at a feverish place who are very excited about joining our amazing school district and vibrant Waukesha community. James Sebert Waukesha School District Superintendent

During the June Board of Education meeting, multiple parents, teachers and community members voiced their opinions.

A Spanish teacher who taught at Waukesha West for nine years spoke at the June meeting and explained why she is leaving the district.

I am leaving the School District of Waukesha because of the compensation model. I have not received a raise in five years. When inflation is factored into this equation, my salary should be nearly $10,000 more than it is right now. This is not a sustainable way to earn a living. Teacher at the June 2022 Board of Education Meeting

The Alliance for Education in Waukesha is described as a ‘rapidly growing parent-led community group in Waukesha’ that looks to help provide a safe, healthy and productive learning environment for those in the Waukesha School District.

Shawano School District is also undergoing multiple resignations. Through resignations, retirements, and contract non-renewals Shawano has lost eight special education teachers including their special education coordinator since the beginning of last school year.

Local 5 News looked back at district meeting minutes and videos and talked to former and current district employees to confirm that since the beginning of last school year (Sept. 1) at least 53 district employees have resigned, retired, or didn’t stay in the district after receiving contract non-renewals.