GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new photo opportunity for those picturesque individuals as Downtown Green Bay, Inc., and the City of Green Bay installed a large-scale sculpture on the north end of the CityDeck.

The sculpture reads ‘I Heart GB’ and appears to be made of cheese, although no actual cheese was involved in the sculpting process.

The sculpture stands nearly ten feet tall and comprises 1,200 pounds of 12-gauge steel. The letters are green, and the golden cheese heart represents one of our area’s best-known and beloved locally-produced food products.

Schreiber, an international cheese producer with its corporate headquarters in downtown Green Bay, is also a proud sponsor of the sculpture.

“Projects like this are part of our organization’s strategic plan to enhance the aesthetics of the district,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “By creating unique spaces to gather, we invite community members to support local businesses while spending time downtown. We see sculptures like this in other cities and know they draw attention.

With the Packers back in town for the upcoming Monday night football game against the Los Angeles Rams, officials are expecting this sculpture to have plenty of photos taken next to it.

“We expect this to have an economic impact on our community, added Mirkes. “With an upcoming Monday Night football game, we look forward to welcoming fans and always appreciate national exposure.”