‘I helped shape safe hunters’ Fond du Lac man reaches milestone of 50 years of hunter education

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man who has been teaching hunter safety for 50 years was recently recognized for his decades of volunteer service.

According to a release, on Dec. 9, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Hunter Education Instructor Association (WHEIA) presented 78-year-old William Jensen, of Fond du Lac, with a rifle in appreciation for his dedication.

“I kept going, not for the awards, but for the rewarding experience of working with the students and knowing that I helped shape safe hunters. Things like hands-on exercises in hunter education courses and readily available instructor materials are great aspects of the program,” says Jensen

According to a release, Wisconsin hunter education started in 1967 with a grassroots effort to reduce hunting incidents and to educate hunters to make them safe, responsible and ethical.

There have been over 20,000 volunteers who have helped educate the hunters of Wisconsin and more than 1 million hunters certified.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter education course and have a hunter education safety certificate on file to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin.

Hunter education graduates receive a certificate that is accepted in every state, Canada and Mexico. Learn more about the DNR’s Hunter Education courses here.