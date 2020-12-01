LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

“I just want to continue to be part of it.” Manitowoc Mayor seeks re-election

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Justin Nickels, who has held office since 2005, announced he will be running for re-election.

He was first elected to the City’s Common Council at the age of 18, and was elected to be Mayor at the age of 22.

In a statement, Mayor Nickels said his mission since day 1 has been to leave the city better than he found it. He goes on to say that he wants to continue serving his community, “I just want to continue to be part of it. And I love this community, there’s a lot going on, we have a lot of great people working for this city right now, we have a great team and I’m just excited for what the next four years has to hold.”

The Mayors current term started in 2017 and will end in April 2021.

