GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her parents to help pay for things, including her rent.

In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Adrianna Rose is charged with stealing money from her parents. On April 15, a Sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office met with Rose’s parents about the possibility of Rose defrauding them.

One focus that the parents had was regarding payments to a management company that runs an apartment. This was how the parents knew the payments were going to Rose’s rent. Authorities looked at a Resident Ledger and the father identified nine fraudulent payments that were made with his savings account.

The nine payments reportedly added up to $13,962.51. The parents said that neither of them gave Rose, or anyone else, permission to use their accounts for any purpose.

In addition to the rent payments, the parents noticed some other strange charges at restaurants they never attended. Authorities then spoke with Rose on May 10.

In total, Rose overestimated that she took around $33,000 from her parents.

She mentions that she paid $10,000 to her parents so she still owes $23,000.

In the complaint Rose said:

I just did not listen to my brain when I took money without permission. I know what I did was wrong. I also know that the reason why I did it was wrong. I intend on paying back the money to my parents. Adrianna Rose’s statement in the Criminal Complaint

Rose is facing one charge of Theft-Movable Property > $10,000-$100,000. This charge is a felony and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

Court records show that Rose is scheduled to appear in court on May 12 around 2 p.m. for her initial appearance.

