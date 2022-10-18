GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is known for helping out the community and on Tuesday, the young star made donations to Toys For Tots.

Toys For Tots is a program that collects new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children during the holiday season. The goal is to spread joy and hope amongst the kids.

The campaign has received support from the Packers for many years through a variety of donations, collections, and special events. To support the initiative, the Green Bay Packers awarded a $20,000 donation to the Brown County Toys For Tots campaign as collection efforts begin.

Alexander, who dons the number 23, is pledging a $23 donation for every toy donated to the program this year, up to $20,000.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander

“Anything involving community is right up my alley,” said the former Louisville Cardinal. “It’s always something I love being involved with.”

Jaire Alexander continued to tell Local 5 News that he is really trying to challenge the Green Bay fanbase to donate to the initiative through his $23 contribution.

“I think this is the time when kids should be joyful,” stated Alexander. “If that comes in form of a toy, then that’s all that matters to me because growing up, I didn’t have that much either and organizations like this would’ve sparked a bit of joy in my life so it’s just about spreading love and joy.”

To learn more information about the Toys For Tots program, including how to donate and how to get involved, you can visit their website here.