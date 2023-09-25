GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints for their home opener. The Packers defeated the Saints 18 to 17. Packers’ fan Austin Sheppard says he credits Packers quarterback Jordan Love for remaining calm under pressure.

“I love Jordan I believed in him since we got rid of Rodgers man, there’s not much to hate about him,” stated Sheppard.

The Packers trailed the Saints for the majority of the game but scored multiple fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure the win, fans say they never lost hope in their team.

“Hey when we are down, we can always come back, you know offense looked good in the second half, I thought we were down and out, but they came back and got her done that is all I can say,” explained Jim Moker.

The Packers are now 2 and one on the season, fans say they are expecting a title in Titletown.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl man, we are bringing that title back to Titletown you heard we’re right here let them know we got this we outside,” said Malcolm Knutson.

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions for their next home game.