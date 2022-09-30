GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023.

I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward. Jim Schmitt

Schmitt served four terms as Green Bay’s forty-first mayor between 2003 and 2019, and did not seek reelection after his fourth term.

Schmitt went on to say, “I love Green Bay and its people. I look forward to contributing to our continued growth and the special quality of life that is unique to the City of Green Bay.”

Current Mayor Eric Genrich who succeeded Schmitt is the only candidate to officially state that he will be running for office next year.

The general election for Green Bay mayor is on April 4, 2023.