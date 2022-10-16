NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer.

Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with everyday essentials, like toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, blankets, and non-perishable food items.

The Van Stippen family’s 13-year-old son just returned home from the hospital after having four brain surgeries in two weeks, when their house caught fire.

“It feels amazing, I never expected it so it feels really good. It’s really comforting,” said Shayla Van Stippen.

The 40-foot trailer was at the Halloween in the Park celebration at Darboy Community Park.