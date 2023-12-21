GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details of an early December incident at a residence on Western Avenue were released after the suspect was officially charged with homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 45-year-old Owen Backus has officially been charged with homicide following an incident on December 9. Police were sent to a residence on Western Avenue after Backus was said to be covered in blood and had someone tied up at his house.

The complaint says that Backus told officers that a man broke into his house and came after him with a wrench. When officers asked if the man beat Backus up, he responded with ‘I think I beat him up, but he was trying to.’

Officers went into the residence and found a man lying face down on the floor with blood all around him. The victim was seen with a t-shirt over his face with a white cord wrapped around his neck.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Backus claimed that the victim started to go crazy and confronted him. Once Backus got the victim down, he reportedly tried to hog-tie him.

The complaint says that the victim got up and he ended up putting a t-shirt over his head and tied it with more cable so the victim could not see in case he got up.

Backus later told authorities that he wasn’t trying to hurt the victim, but the victim was ‘relentless’. He also reportedly thought the man was still alive because he had a pulse when he left the residence.

It is also mentioned that Backus said his actions were in self-defense, and he was protecting his home.

Authorities reviewed jail calls that Backus made shortly after getting arrested. The complaint says that it was clear that Backus and the victim knew each other and were mutual friends.

Backus is charged with the following:

First Degree Intentional Homicide Felony Up to life in prison

Bail Jumping Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Backus is due in court on December 21 for his initial appearance. He previously had his cash bond set at $1,000,000.

No additional information was provided.