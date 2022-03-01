SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – “My initial reaction was, well she got in trouble, she deserved it,” said Raelene Helminger, Suring High School parent. Helminger told Local 5’s Eric Richards what her reaction was when she was notified that her 16-year-old daughter, along with five others were questioned and allegedly strip-searched at school on Jan. 18 by Superintendent Kelly Casper

“I didn’t know the extent of the search, I was told that she was in possession of a vape pen,” said Helminger. She did admit that her daughter did have the vape device on her, which is against school policy, and is illegal because she is 16. “She did have the vape and gave it to the Superintendent, but was forced into a search anyway,” she said.

The announcement of the charges came in a release from the Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. Statements and reports from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, indicating that the six students were allegedly strip-searched. At the time, the focus of the investigation was the search of the students and not confinement, so charges were not filed.

State officials conducted a thorough review of the relevant State Statutes and Administrative Code provisions relating to the ability of a school employee to confine a student and concluded that Superintendent Kelly Casper lacked legal authority to confine the students in a small restroom located off the nurse’s office in the Suring School Public School complex. It was recommended that 6 counts of false imprisonment be filed against Casper.

Jeff Olson, a civil attorney, represents some of the students and had begun the process of filing a claim against the district. “I think most of them are pleased that criminal charges have been filed because it tells them that the powers that be listened to them,” said Olson.

Helminger’s daughter reportedly received a fine, and an in-school suspension. “Since then she hasn’t been back to school yet, but hopefully she will soon,” she said.

Local 5 reached out to the Suring School Board and District and did not hear back. A School Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, at 5:00 p.m. It is unclear if Casper will be in attendance.

“I think she should be fired at minimum and I hope she goes to jail,” said Helminger. If convicted on all-counts, Casper faces a maximum of 6-years in prison and a $10,000 fine. There has been no comment from Casper.