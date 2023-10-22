GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 19 to 17, Packer’s fan Larry Kittoe says he has big expectations for the green and gold.



“I’m going to be patient it’s just a young team and you know a very young team, and I had hope, we had hope until the last three minutes,” explained KIttoe.



The Packers are now 2 and 4 on the season fans say they are hoping to see the team improve.



“I think it really sucks, I think they should just do better,” said Molly Delain.



“I knew it would be a tough game Denver’s still a good team the Packers are young, so it is going to take some for them to get rolling overall a little disappointed, I always want a Packers win,” stated Justin Wyngaard.



Kittoe says he plans to support the Packers win or lose.



“We got a brand-new quarterback we got a brand-new quarterback and let’s see what we can do and I’ll keep dressing up game home away, we will get it, we’ll get it,” said Kittoe.



The Packers will host the Vikings next Sunday at Lambeau Field.