ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — For the last five decades, it has been a staple at Austin Straubel International Airport. But the owner of the popular gift shop says it’s time for her final sale.

If you’ve ever flown out of the airport you have probably seen Donna Hill.

“In 1970, we opened the doors upstairs in the first little shop where I think US Customs is in there right now,” said Hill.

At the end of May, her store will be closing for good.

“I always said if I can meet Bob Hope and then the Pope, well at this time I know I could go to Rome on a trip,” she joked.

Turns out, she did meet Bob Hope when he was in town for an event many years ago. Coincidentally, meeting celebrities, who she calls everyone who walks through her doors, was her favorite part of the job.

“Every day you wake up and wonder who you are going to meet today,” Hill added.

The gift shop inside Austin Straubel International Airport is closing May 31, 2022 after the owner decided to retire after 52 years. (WFRV)

The gift shop inside Austin Straubel International Airport is closing May 31, 2022 after the owner decided to retire after 52 years. (WFRV)

The gift shop inside Austin Straubel International Airport is closing May 31, 2022 after the owner decided to retire after 52 years. (WFRV)

The gift shop inside Austin Straubel International Airport is closing May 31, 2022 after the owner decided to retire after 52 years. (WFRV)

The gift shop inside Austin Straubel International Airport is closing May 31, 2022 after the owner decided to retire after 52 years. (WFRV)

From cheese curds, to jerseys, to helmets, to hoodies, the store has a little bit of everything. By far, however, the number one seller are the cheeseheads.

“We can’t keep them on the shelves,” Hill said.

“That’s what this place brought. It brought people from all over. People came to shop not because they were traveling, they just knew what we had,” said daughter Lori.

She knows it was a hard decision for her mom to make.

Things changed after Donna’s husband, Jack, died a year ago.

“I think he eventually would have wanted to retire, but he’s used to say ‘Donna, if we retire, what do we do, just look at each other?'”

And after 52 years, and dozens of changes, Donna has one simple message.

“I want to say thank you to Green Bay, which I never really ever want to move away from,” she said tearing up.

The gift shop’s last day is May 31.

The airport said it will make an announcement soon on the future of the space.

The Hill family also owns the gift shop inside Appleton’s airport, but said that location is not affected and will remain open.