GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.

The caller described the man as Hispanic and ‘scruffy’ looking. When officers arrived at the scene, a Hispanic man was seen exiting some bushes. He was described similarly to the one the caller mentioned and was reportedly drenched in sweat.

Officers concluded that he was likely intoxicated. When police tried to stop the man from the bushes he suddenly started to run away.

The man was later apprehended and placed in handcuffs. He was identified as 25-year-old Robert Rayos.

A small semi-auto pistol was found in Rayos’ pocket. When asked if he was from Texas, Rayos said he was. Dispatch told officers that Rayos was not a registered CCW holder in Texas or Wisconsin.

Two spent shell casings that matched Rayos’ gun were found when officers were in the TNT Bar’s parking lot. Somebody at the bar earlier mentioned that his leg was injured by a firework in the parking lot, but left the scene.

He was later contacted by the Oneida Police Department and police believe that his injury was likely caused by bullet fragments from Rayos firing the weapon.

Video of the incident showed three people outside the bar and Rayos is briefly seen in the corner but shortly disappears. A few moments later the three people flinch as if there was a loud noise nearby.

Rayos took a PBT which indicated his BrAC was a .202 and was turned over to jail staff without incident. He repeatedly made several comments to the effect of ‘I was just trying to have a good time’.

The person that originally called 9-1-1 told authorities that a girl asked him if he could get a guy away from her. That guy ended up being Rayos. At bar close, he started to walk home but saw Rayos laying on the ground by a pole.

He later heard what sounded like gunshots and ran back to the bar.

Rayos is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to ten years in prison (Can be increased by five years due to a dangerous weapon)

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Carrying a Concealed Weapon Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Endangering Safety by use of Dangerous Weapon – Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days



Court records show that Rayos was in court on August 22 and he reportedly was not sure if he understood all of the criminal complaint. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 28.

No additional information was provided.