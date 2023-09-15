RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 30-year-old suspect on Thursday after he led them on a high-speed vehicle pursuit that eventually led to an on-foot chase.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) were actively searching for a wanted party around 4:00 p.m. on September 14 in the City of Racine.

The wanted party was 30-year-old Jordan D. Laycock-Barber, who had a felony arrest warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Deputies say they were aware that Laycock-Barber was known to carry firearms and would potentially fight with law enforcement.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., a Racine Police Officer assigned to the Sheriff’s VCTF located Laycock-Barber operating a vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive near High Street. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but Laycock-Barber reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies were in the area and pursued Laycock-Barber, which reached speeds of 70 miles per hour. Deputies reported that they believed Laycock-Barber was the only person in the vehicle, and after failing for five consecutive traffic stops, he stopped in the 1800 block of LaSalle Street and took off on foot.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy pursued Laycock-Barber as he jumped multiple fences while fleeing through several backyards. Authorities established a perimeter and searched the area for Laycock-Barber.

Deputies talked with an eye-witness citizen who reported seeing Laycock-Barber run through his yard, and while searching a neighboring backyard, they found Laycock-Barber lying against a residence, trying to conceal himself with lawn furniture.

Laycock-Barber was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. However, he did complain of injury, so an ambulance was sent to the location to check him out.

Additionally, Laycock-Barber stated that his children were in the car he was driving. Deputies radioed to other officers, who located a four-year-old and a seven-year-old child in the vehicle.

Authorities say there were no child safety seats in the vehicle, and the children were only restrained by seatbelts.

The children were examined by emergency personnel before being released to their mother, but not before telling authorities that they had seen Laycock-Barber with a gun earlier in the day. Police did not locate a firearm.

While waiting for the ambulance, Laycock-Barber saw an officer he did not like, and despite stating he could not feel his legs, he attempted to get off the ground and was restrained by officers.

Laycock-Barber allegedly told the officer, “Imma spit on you,” and “When I catch you, imma smoke you.” Laycock-Barber continued his outbursts while being escorted out of the backyard, saying, “I’m fittin’ to flip you.” Additionally, he ripped his arm away from the deputy who was escorting him and squared up on an officer to attack, where he was subsequently taken to the ground and subdued before being taken to the hospital.

The outbursts continued at the hospital, saying, “I was doing a buck 10 (110mph). You would never [of] caught me, do or die. The only reason I stopped was because of the kids were in the car, and I would’ve ran every light.”

After being medically cleared, Laycock-Barber was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he is facing a multitude of charges:

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer – Repeater

Three counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Repeater

Resist Officer – Substantial Bodily Harm/Soft Tissue Injury – Repeater

Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer – Repeater

Possession of THC

Seven counts of Felony Bail Jumping

Court records show that Laycock-Barber is expected to have his preliminary hearing on September 20. He had a cash bond set for $50,000 on Friday.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available and as this case progresses.