IBEW Local 158 holds open house for Apprenticeship Program in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s National Apprenticeship Week and IBEW Local 158 is looking for new applicants for their growing program. “We are electricians by trade and we do anything from residential & commercial to industrial work,” said Jesse Jacques, Assistant Business Manager for Local 158.

On Tuesday IBEW Local 158 held an open house at their Green Bay Training Facility for future craftsmen and women who are looking for a start in the industry. In partnership with NWTC, part of the training is done in house. “The night school training takes place here. There is about 200 hours of night school training that goes on here. There is also 720 hours of day school training that is paid, for the Apprentice,” said Jacques.

Currently 8% of union members are women and minorities and there is a new push to increase that percentage with the EmpowHER campaign. “What’s unique about this EmpowHER group is that it encompasses all of the building trades. It’s not just electricians, it’s plumbers, pipe layers, painters, and insulators, it’s the whole gambit,” said Marsha Nebel, Apprenticeship Outreach.

Nebel has been in the industry for over 40-years and says one of the reasons she got into the field is because she had relatives in the business. “Both my father and grandfather were electricians, and I think I had a bolt in my hand by the age of 5,” said Nebel. Emilia Selly, 25, is a current applicant to the IBEW Local 158 apprenticeship program. She tells Local 5’s Eric Richards that she is interested in the field because it’s interesting. “My brother was also in the 1-year program at NWTC and I decided to do it as well,” said Selly.

Construction projects are continuing throughout the state of Wisconsin. With that being said, there is a high demand for electricians. If you or someone you know is interested in getting into this line of work, visit https://ibew158.com/electrician-jobs/. The IBEW Local 158 Training Facility is located at 2970 Greenbrier Rd. Green Bay, WI 54311.