Ice conditions still concerning as sturgeon spearing opens

PIPE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Challenging ice conditions aren’t stopping members of the Pipe Fishing Club from taking their shanties out on the ice, but it is changing how they’re taking them.

Less than ideal ice thickness over much of the lake has caused them to park their trucks and use ATV’s instead.

The club posts their ice thickness readings at the entry point to Lake Winnebago by Lakeview Supper Club.

Several areas are listed in “red” meaning the ice is only six inches thick or less.

Water clarity reports are averaging between 8 – 10 feet of visibility.

The 2020 sturgeon spearing season kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th and will run for 16 days or until the DNR harvest caps are reached.

This season, 12,248 licenses were sold for Lake Winnebago and 473 for the Upriver lakes.