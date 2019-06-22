ICE raids set to begin Sunday morning

(WFRV) — Following a thread of tweets Monday, ICE raids are set to begin Sunday morning in 10 cities across the U.S.

(READ MORE: Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week)

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

"They will be removed as fast as they come in," the President wrote. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Mark Morgan, acting ICE Director, told reporters “If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed…and in this case that includes families.”

The Associated Press says some officials in the 10 cities are fighting back, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot says she has directed the Chicago Police Department to terminate ICE access to its databases regarding immigration enforcement. This order has reportedly been carried out.

Lightfoot went on to say Chicago “will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities.”

Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, CBS 58, says the Executive Office for Immigration Review announced it had begun tracking family cases filed by the Department of Homeland Security in 10 immigration court locations: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and San Francisco.

CBS says Morgan told reporters that around 2,000 letters were sent by ICE to families who had already received final orders of removal by judges in absentia, asking them turn themselves into local ICE offices by March.

Now, raids are set to target approximately 2,000 people, according to officials.

For more on how ICE makes arrests in this operation, click here.

To stay up-to-date on this and other national news, follow Local 5’s National News page.