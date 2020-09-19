Ice rink, event plaza coming to downtown Neenah thanks to $4 – $5 million gift

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Changes are coming to the lawn in front of Plexus Global Headquarters in downtown Neenah.

“A year from now we’re hopefully going to be standing here, and right behind us is going to be a new rink that’s being gifted to the city,” Mayor Dean Kaufert told Local 5 Friday.

The rink is a gift from the Bergstrom Group and is valued at $4 to $5 million.

“[It will be] kind of a Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, where people are going to be able to ice skate, they’re going to be able to rent skates, there’ll be a small concession stand, warming house,” Mayor Kaufert described.

When skating season ends, there are plans for the plaza.

“We may have small outdoor concerts, maybe an organic farm market, outdoor seating with art fairs, things like that,” the mayor said.

All that going on in all four seasons is expected to bring more foot traffic to downtown Neenah.

“Small businesses, they’re going to see an increase presence of people down here,” Mayor Kaufert said. “It’s going to be a catalyst for a lot of other spending of dollars.”

Running the rink isn’t expected to be a major revenue-generator on its own, “It’s probably not a venture that you’re going to make a lot of money in, but it’s an amenity that puts Neenah on the map,” the mayor explained. “We have the opportunity to really make this a unique destination for people from all over the state.”

Officials hope to break ground in Fall 2020 and to complete the project in time for Winter 2021.