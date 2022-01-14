GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ice rink in Allouez officially opens

Local News

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Isle Ice Rink in Allouez has officially opened and will be open over twelve hours daily.

According to officials, the Green Isle Ice Rink is now officially open and ready for use. The rink is located on the south end of the park near the softball diamond and 172.

Village officials wanted to thank the park staff for putting time and effort into getting the rink ready.

The rink will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will also be an automatic light that turns on at 4:30 p.m. and will turn off at 8:30 p.m.

For more information visit Allouez’s Facebook page.

