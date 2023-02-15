SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – With record-high temperatures in northeast Wisconsin over the last 48 hours, ice has been melting away on lakes, and some ice shacks are failing to stay afloat.

On Shawano Lake, one Local 5 News viewer spotted an ice shack submerging into the water. The incident reportedly happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, directly out from the Bamboo Landing.

Luckily, a group of individuals helped pull anyone asking for help out of the water. “A great group of guys rallied around to help pull everyone asking out,” said Jenny Karnitz, who sent the videos to Local 5 News.

Karnitz continued to say that “It takes a village to raise a roof, no matter the situation.” Luckily, there were no reported injuries.