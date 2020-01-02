Ice shoves come dangerously close to lake shore business

PIPE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Jim Koenigs has seen his share of ice shoves over the past four decades.

“I would say this latest push is about a hundred and seventy five feet deep east to west so this is a lot of ice.” said Koenigs.

The owner of Lakeview Supper Club says he wasn’t home when the ice shoves pushed onto shore, but friends who were capturing it on video alerted him to what was happening.

When he arrived back at the restaurant a short time later he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The huge ice piles that took Mother Nature less than a half hour to create had stopped only a few feet from his back dining room.

“For this time of year it is extremely exceptional”, says Koenigs, “In the highest part it’s probably twice as high as the building.”

Further up the road at Calumet County Park the ice shoves have become an early tourist attraction with piles running up and down the shoreline.

“It’s impressive and it’s neat to see”, said Parks Director Adam Backus, “we get a lot of traffic in the park when they start and word spreads so it’s great to get people to come see it as long as it doesn’t do too much damage.”

