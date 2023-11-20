GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Titletown announced on Monday that ice skating on the Hy-Vee Plaza has returned and is now open for the 2024 winter season.

According to a release from Titletown, with the winter months just around the corner, families can once again enjoy a number of themed skating experiences on the Hy-Vee Plaza that include Santa Skate, Glow Skate, and Community Nights which offer discounted admission.

All guests who plan to use the ice rink are required to fill out a waiver which can be completed ahead of time by clicking here.

Information about skating rink hours, admission, and rental prices can be found on Titletown’s website. Season passes for ice skating can only be purchased in person at the Admissions building.

Along with ice skating on the Hy-Vee Plaza, Titletown has announced the dates for various other winter activities including the Winter Jubilee Warm Up and the Winter Jubilee Light Show.

Officials say the Winter Jubilee Warm Up, presented by EUA and Shopko Optical, is a free event that is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25, at 10:00 a.m. when ice skating opens for the day. At 4:00 p.m., Santa will make an appearance in Titletown with a special bell ceremony and multiple fire pits will be lit at the Terrapin Beer Garden with fireside drinks being served.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show, also presented by EUA and Shopko Optical, will make its 2024 debut on November 24, at 6:00 p.m. The free family-friendly presentation features a mix of holiday-themed lights and animation, music, special effects, and fireworks. The show is projected onto the side of Lambeau Field facing Ridge Road.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show, unless otherwise noted, will play every half hour at the tops and bottoms of the hour from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays with an increase of showtimes later in December. More information and a schedule of show dates and times can be found here.

In addition to Ice skating and the Winter Jubilee events, tubing at Ariens Hill will also be opening in the near future as weather conditions for making snow become more favorable. The hours and price of admission for this year’s tubing can be found here.

Titletown officials say that all activities are subject to change depending on weather. Up-to-date information about activities and programming can be found on Titletown’s website.