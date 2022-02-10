ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Tom’s Candy has been around since 1973, and now two people who moved to Ellison Bay from Milwaukee have purchased the iconic candy store.

In a press release, it was announced that Uncle Tom’s Candy which has been located in the old Newport School House in Ellison Bay since 1973 was sold to new owners. It was sold to Rebecca Whipple & Ryan Mueller both of who are formerly from Milwaukee.

Rebecca and Ryan moved to Ellison Bay in Nov. 2021 and have been working with ex-owner Heather Laughlin to learn the recipes and transition the business. The release says that the new owners intend to keep Uncle Tom’s in Ellison Bay.

Not only do Rebecca and Ryan plan to say loyal to the old recipes, but they also plan to become very active in the community. In addition to using the old recipes, they will look to expand to a year-round business with seasonal and holiday specials.

Rebecca reportedly grew up in the Madison area but has worked many long summers in Door County as a waitress and is looking forward to raising a family in Northern Door.

Ryan played basketball throughout grade school, high school and college, graduating from Carroll University with a BA in Organizational Leadership. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership at Azusa Pacific University in California and is finishing up a Doctorate in Education through Creighton University.

Back in Oct. 2021, Local 5 talked with Laughlin who was hoping someone would step up and buy the business.

“I just hope someone loves it as much as we did,” she said, “and hopefully continues on Uncle Tom’s.”

Well, now it appears that the two new owners will continue on the legacy of Tom “Uncle Tom” Collis. More information about the store can be found on their Facebook page.