ICYMI: J.J. Watt engaged
(WFRV) -- J.J. Watt and professional soccer player girlfriend Kealia Ohai confirmed their engagement Sunday.
The Houston Texan and Wisconsin native made an announcement Sunday, including the hashtag, #SheSaidYes.
I'm the luckiest man in the world.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/xfA4eRcqZR— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 27, 2019
Ohai, who plays for the Houston Dash and previous U.S. Women's National Team player, responded in with a tweet including the same pictures Watt posted.
I love you @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/I7M9Radx66— Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) May 27, 2019
The couple has reportedly been together since 2016.
