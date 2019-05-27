ICYMI: J.J. Watt engaged

(WFRV) -- J.J. Watt and professional soccer player girlfriend Kealia Ohai confirmed their engagement Sunday.

The Houston Texan and Wisconsin native made an announcement Sunday, including the hashtag, #SheSaidYes.

Ohai, who plays for the Houston Dash and previous U.S. Women's National Team player, responded in with a tweet including the same pictures Watt posted.

The couple has reportedly been together since 2016.