CASHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Idaho man has been arrested after causing significant damage to a cornfield in southwest Wisconsin.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a white-colored pickup truck around 1:00 p.m. on Monday causing damage in a cornfield along Rudie Road.

While deputies were looking for the vehicle, the Monroe County Communications Center notified the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office of an earlier report of suspicious activity in the Village of Cashton. The call appeared to be the same vehicle while the operator was fueling the vehicle at a convenience store.

The vehicle was located traveling west on US Highway 14 and was stopped by deputies. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Cody Alan Anderson of Wallace, Idaho.

Anderson was arrested for an impaired driving offense, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, October 31, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that Anderson appeared in Vernon County Court and had a cash bond set of $1,000. Anderson is due back in court on December 6.