MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided an update, including the identities of those involved in the officer-involved critical incident on October 7 in Menasha.

A release from the DOJ states that during a domestic dispute call in the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha, officers from both the Menasha Police Department and Fox Crossing Police Department responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered a man “armed with bladed weapons.” During the incident, Officer Derrick Rotta of the Menasha Police Department discharged his firearm, hitting 43-year-old Kenneth Blevins.

Authorities provided first aid, however, Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Rotta has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Neenah Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

No additional information was provided.