OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided updates relating to the two separate recent deadly crashes in Winnebago County, providing the identities of the two men who died.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the separate crashes both happened in Omro on STH 21, one on October 26 and the other on November 1.

On October 26, just after 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to STH 21 and Sand Pit Road for reports of a three-vehicle crash, with one of the vehicles ‘fully engulfed by fire.’ The driver of the car on fire was found dead and has been identified as 33-year-old Harold R. Kissinger from Berlin.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On November 1, around 7:45 a.m., authorities were notified of a two-vehicle crash near STH 21 and East Scott Street.

First responders found 57-year-old Matthew Drake from Omro, unconscious. After life-saving measures, Drake was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The causes of both crashes remain under investigation.