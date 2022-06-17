OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the critical incident that occurred on US 41 near Oconto on June 8.

Around 2:40 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. Ten minutes later, an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description. That vehicle pulled over and the driver waved the Sergeant over requesting assistance on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.

The deputy saw a severely injured driver exit the vehicle and while tending to the driver’s injuries, a passenger who was armed with a knife got out of the same vehicle. The passenger approached the deputy and the injured driver, armed with the knife, and refused to comply with commands. The deputy discharged his weapon, hitting the passenger. First aid was given; however, the man died at the scene.

The deputy has been identified as Sergeant Jordan Longsine, who has 17 years of experience in law enforcement. The passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Dakota Coleman.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Longsine remains on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. All parties involved are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more details emerge.