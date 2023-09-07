WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have identified the man allegedly in connection to a road rage shooting and a deadly accident in Washington County on Wednesday.

Winneconne Police Chief Ben Sauriol has confirmed that the alleged shooter was identified as 73-year-old Donald M. Lucero from Winneconne.

Additionally, Sauriol confirmed with Local 5 News that Lucero was killed in a crash in West Bend.

Lucero was accused of shooting at a victim after the victim allegedly confronted Lucero at Lake Winneconne Park due to a road rage incident.

The victim was shot several times before Lucero fled the area.

Later Wednesday night, officers from the West Bend Police Department received a request to check a residence for Lucero.

After officers found his vehicle and tried to make contact with him, Lucero fled. A short pursuit ensued on US 45, where Lucero crashed and died at the scene.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.