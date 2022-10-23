WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.

According to the DOJ, Cody Woods, a deputy with four years of law enforcement experience, made contact with a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in Windsor that Thursday.

During the contact, Woods discharged his weapon, ‘striking the driver of the vehicle.’ The victim has been identified as Quantaze Campbell.

Campbell was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was provided with the release.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when additional details are provided.