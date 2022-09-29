HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oneida is facing four charges following an incident where he threatened police officers multiple times and said he’d use a curtain rod to bash in someone’s head.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 43-year-old Jeremy Cornelius was arrested on September 26 following a disturbance at a residence. On September 26 around 5:20 p.m., authorities were sent for a disturbance at a residence in Hobart.

The person who made the call said that Cornelius was intoxicated and made threats with a closet rod. Cornelius was reportedly in the basement and would not cooperate. Additional law enforcement officers were requested.

When officers arrived, Cornelius could be heard yelling from the basement. He reportedly told officers they would have to come down and get him.

Cornelius also allegedly told the officers he was going to take their guns and ‘kill them numerous times’. After about 30 minutes, Cornelius came out of the basement but ended up going back inside the house.

Officer said that Cornelius appeared to be cooperative at times, but tried running back inside on different occasions. Eventually, a K9 unit and a taser were used at the same time and Cornelius was taken into custody.

While at the hospital, Cornelius threatened an officer. He allegedly told an officer he would beat him up as well as saying he hoped that someone important to the officer dies.

Cornelius would not cooperate with hospital employees and while officers tried to restrain him to prevent him from spitting or biting anyone he allegedly looked up to the officer and said, “If I survive this, I’m going to kill your entire family b****.”

The person who made the complaint said that Cornelius allegedly stole some beer from a cooler and left a fire unattended outside. Cornelius later picked up a ‘large curtain rod’ and threatened to bash the complaint’s head in. This is when the police were called.

Cornelius is charged with the following:

Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Obstructing an Officer, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Cornelius is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on October 14. He had a cash bond set at $500. However, arrest records show he refused to sign it and has not been released at this time.

No additional information was provided.