OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Omro are asking residents to have grass clippings end up in the street, and describe it as ‘black ice’ to cyclists.

The Omro Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of some grass clippings in the roadway. Officials mentioned that grass clippings are ‘black ice’ to bicyclists and motorcyclists alike.

The post also had a tongue-in-cheek reference to the ‘legalization of grass hitting the streets’. However the grass the department was mentioning ‘isn’t good for anything medical or recreational’.

In full the Facebook post said:

There’s a lot of talk about legalization, but this grass hitting the streets isn’t good for anything medical or recreational. Grass clippings are black ice to motorcyclists as well as bicyclists. Bike tires grip pavement, not grass. So, if it don’t grow there, please don’t blow it there! Thanks in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Omro Police Department

Facebook post has over 2,900 shares.

There was no information on if the grass clippings resulted in any incidents. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.