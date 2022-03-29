(WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County are hoping to identify people involved in a possible retail theft.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into a shoe store wearing one pair of shoes and came out wearing another. Even though the story may seem like the start of a bad joke, the sheriff’s office says that retail theft is serious.

In the pictures that are included in the Facebook post, the man in the black shirt is the one accused of taking a different pair of shoes than he came in wearing. Authorities are looking to identify any of the people included in the photos.

Deputy Htwe is looking to identify those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5605 or email Matthew.Htwe@Outagamie.org and reference case #O22015657.

