‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: Keeping pets safe this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It is a solid reminder as we head back into one of the coldest parts of the year.

“When it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets,” said Shaina Allen, who works for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

She says it’s a good idea to keep walks to a minimum, or not at all depending how cold it really is.

Allen says there are simple things to do to make sure Fido stays safe.

“Putting down some hay helps. It can be a little barrier between the snow and their paws,” she said.

The same way we shouldn’t leave our pets in hot cars in the summer, the same goes for winter. It can be just as dangerous for them, Allen added.

When they head back inside after being out, check their paw pads. It can be a quick glimpse into potential problems.

“Check for snow, ice, salt, even snow. It can get caught between their paw pads and even cause them to bleed if you don’t catch it fast enough.”

Ultimately, you know your animal best. So pay attention to small signs that might signal something could be wrong.

“If they’re not acting normal, if they’re acting a bit lethargic, don’t have that same energy, anything like that, you’re gonna want to call your vet right away,” said Allen.

Maybe most important – something we should be doing year-round. Make sure they have a collar on and, if microchipped, your contact information is up-to-date.

“It’s common for pets to get lost in the snow and ice,” said Allen. “Their scent isn’t as easily followed.”

The Humane Society suggests if you see a dog in distress, or are worried about them in the cold, you should contact your local police department for help.

Here are some other tips provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society: