IFL postpones games this weekend due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the IFL the organization has postponed games on the weekend of March 14.

In a statement from the IFL they say, “In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of this weekend’s games in Frisco and Sioux Falls, along with the state of California’s limit on the size of crowds due to the pandemic, the Indoor Football League will be postponing its season until further notice following Saturday night’s games in Oakland and San Diego.”

According to the IFL, both games will start around 6 p.m. but will be played with no fans in attendance. Fans will be able to watch these games live as they will be broadcasted live on youtube.

IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon says, “We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible. The health of our players, coaches, staff, fans, and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values.”