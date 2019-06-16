IgNight market kicks off in Broadway district

Saturday nights just got a whole lot livelier in Green Bay’s downtown.

The first IgNight market of the year was hosted Saturday on the grounds of the Neville Public Museum.

The event featured local artisans, live artists, street performers and food trucks.

There were also live theatre performances, an open mic, art demonstrations, life-sized games and more.

“There’s really just a lot of things going on when you’re here,” says marketing and events coordinator Chelsea Kocken. “Everything from DIY, you can make your own lava rock bracelets, things like that. We have some art inclusive photography and videography happening here tonight.”

There are four IgNight markets to be held this year.

They will all be on Saturdays from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. in the Broadway district.

Future dates include July 20, August 17 and September 21.