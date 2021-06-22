‘I’ll kill him before he marries anyone else’: Green Bay woman makes bomb threat after wedding called off

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman allegedly made a bomb threat to Vandervest Harley Davidson after her ex-fiancé continued with hosting the party scheduled for their wedding day.

According to the criminal complaint, On June 18 around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to Vandervest Harley Davidson for a ‘suspicious situation’. The owner of Vandervest Harley Davidson said that 32-year-old Amy Rizo allegedly made a Facebook post about going “to bomb and shoot up the building.”

Authorities spoke with Rizo’s ex-fiancé and he said they got into an argument and she called off the wedding. The ex-fiancé did not want to lose the money for the food, DJ, drinks and venue so he made the decision to have the party anyway. The party was at the Duck Blind Olde 41.

The ex-fiancé did not specifically see any of the Facebook posts about the bomb threat and believed that Rizo was incapable of “blowing up a building”.

A bartender for the party reportedly saw the Facebook post which said something like “I have placed a bomb inside Harley Davidson Vandervest”. The bartender then went and told her boss.

The ex-fiancé’s sister says the day of the party Rizo was texting her saying “she won and she would leave his house and she was taking everything”. She later went to the hotel where Rizo was staying at and Rizo reportedly got into her face and became verbal.

Rizo stated, “she would kill him before he marries anyone else”. It was mentioned in the complaint that Rizo was still intoxicated from the night before. When the ex-fiancé’s sister threatened the call Child Protective Services, Rizo said she was above the law because she was a social worker.

While at the party someone showed the sister a Facebook post by Rizo saying “I’m glad you all are having a great time at Vandervest because there is a bomb under it”.

Rizo was staying at the AmericInn Lodge and Suites in room 223. When authorities spoke to Rizo she denied posting anything to social media about a bomb threat and she stated that her ex-fiancé’s family was making things up to get back at her.

Authorities told Rizo she was under arrest for a bomb scare based on two written statements. Rizo said she needed to call her ex-husband to pick up her child.

The officer driving Rizo to the Brown County Jail saw Rizo gasping for air and saying she could not breathe. The officer then helped Rizo use her inhaler but was still saying she could not breathe.

The Green Bay Fire Department evaluated Amy and transpoted her to Aurora BayCare.

While at the hospital Rizo said she wanted a lawyer.

Rizo faces the following two charges:

Bomb Scare (up to three and a half years in prison)

Terrorist Threats – Evacuate Building (up to three and a half years in prison)

Local 5 will have more information on this story at the 5:00 p.m. show.