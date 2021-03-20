Illegal use of fireworks believed to be ‘ignition source’ in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a house fire in Fond du Lac on Saturday afternoon.

According to the fire department, just after 1 p.m., crews responded to a home located on the 400 block W. Scott Street for a report of a house fire.

Officials say that a resident of the home believes the smoke was coming from the roof of the two-story single-family home

Authorities report that the resident believes that unknown person(s) were shooting off fireworks, which police say is believed to be the ‘ignition source of the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Crews say that the damage left was minor and fire crews checked the roof, and attic space to search for any extension.

Police report having checked the area and did not find anyone using fireworks.

FDLFR is reminding residents that not only are fireworks illegal, they are also dangerous during dry and windy weather conditions.

“Embers from a simple bottle rocket are enough to ignite a house or dry vegetation,” said, Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.