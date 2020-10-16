Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois prosecutors are defending an effort to send a teenager to Wisconsin to face charges in the deaths of two protesters in August.

The Lake County state’s attorney met a deadline to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse‘s lawyers, who are fighting his extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown, Antioch, Illinois.

A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday. Rittenhouse’s legal team is raising technicalities about typographical errors in documents.

Prosecutors call it a “red herring.” Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Defense attorneys have previously said sending Rittenhouse to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”

