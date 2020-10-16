Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois prosecutors are defending an effort to send a teenager to Wisconsin to face charges in the deaths of two protesters in August.

The Lake County state’s attorney met a deadline to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse‘s lawyers, who are fighting his extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown, Antioch, Illinois.

A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday. Rittenhouse’s legal team is raising technicalities about typographical errors in documents.

Prosecutors call it a “red herring.” Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Defense attorneys have previously said sending Rittenhouse to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Brady v. Rodgers

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Pick 'Ems

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/14: Top Five Tweets