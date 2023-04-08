PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old Illinois resident was arrested in southeastern Wisconsin for OWI, officers also say that a 1-year-old was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the incident happened on Friday evening when dispatch received a report of a reckless driver crossing over the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. After allegedly showing signs of impairment, the 21-year-old from Zion, Illinois, was arrested for OWI and taken to jail.

The 1-year-old child, who was in the vehicle during the incident, was safely turned over to Child Protective Services, officers say.

A loaded firearm was also recovered during the arrest.

Thank you to the community member who reported this reckless driver and the relentless efforts of our Officers at keeping our Village roadways safe! Pleasant Prairie Police Department

No further information was released.